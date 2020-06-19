New FFA Officers Installed as Virtual Convention Concludes; Hamblen New President

The 91st annual Indiana FFA Convention concluded Thursday with the installment of a new officer team. Julia Hamblen from the Shelbyville Central FFA Chapter is the new Indiana FFA President.

“I’m just so honored to be able to serve Indiana FFA this year and work with this phenomenal team, and just share my story with as many members as possible and impact all their lives all year.”

That team includes State Secretary Kylie Schakel from the Hamilton Heights chapter, Northern Region Vice President Blayne Vandeveer from the Tri-County chapter, Southern Region Vice President Loren Matlock from the Eastern Hancock chapter, Treasurer Evan Coblentz from Wawasee, Reporter Derick Williams from the Union City Community chapter, and Sentinel Luc Sproles from the Frontier chapter.

“I’m looking forward to making some history. We’re the first officer team to get installed wearing face masks and that’s something that we’re going to remember for the rest of our lives,” Hamblen told HAT. “We don’t know what the future holds. We don’t know how we’re going to conduct activities, but I’m really looking forward to the unknown.”

Hamblen is anxious to tell her FFA story to members across the state.

“No matter what obstacles that life throws at you, you can accomplish anything that you set your mind to. I started FFA just three years ago with a brand-new chapter and a brand-new foundation in my school, but I didn’t let the number of years stop me from pursuing my dream of being on that stage today. No matter what circumstances you have, if you put in some hard work, time, and dedication, you can achieve any goal that you set your mind to.”

This year’s FFA convention was held virtually due to COVID-19.