New Electric Works deal on agenda for City Redevelopment Commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission will be discussing a new economic development agreement for the Electric Works project Monday afternoon.

That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, released this morning by the city, which says the Commission will discuss a resolution calling for the authorization and approval of a new deal for the big mixed-use project at the former General Electric campus.

This comes after officials announced a deal earlier this week between the City, developer RTM Ventures, and now co-developers The Model Group, to move forward.

The project’s future was in question after the Redevelopment Commission terminated a previous deal with RTM Ventures in a seemingly sudden move that led to some City Council members calling for an investigation.

The meeting is set for Monday at 4pm at Citizens Square. In-person attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the meeting will also be televised and live-streamed.