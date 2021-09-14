New Economic Program Being Launched Within FWCS

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools is starting an economic program for high school students.

Superintendent Mark Daniel on Monday made a strong case to the Fort Wayne Community Schools board in regards to a high school program he is hoping will be a game-changer for the region. According to the Journal Gazette, the seven-member board approved an almost $3.9 million, five-year contract to bring 3DE to North Side and Snider high schools beginning next fall and expanding it to all five high schools by 2025 in partnership with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

Generally, students are given a real-world business problem written by a local or national business partner every five weeks. Using this learning method makes lessons more relevant and engaging for students as a whole.