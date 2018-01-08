New downtown hotel seeking tax abatements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The developer of a new Hampton Inn and Suites planned for downtown Fort Wayne is looking for just over $3-million in tax breaks.

White Lodging owns the Courtyard by Marriott on West Jefferson near Parkview Field already, and is asking for the 10-year tax abatement for the new hotel, which will go right next to it.

According to the News-Sentinel, the nearly $18-million hotel will give those staying there a “roof top food and beverage venue” that will give guests a clear view of Parkview Field, while also creating 23 full-time jobs.

The Fort Wayne City Council is expected to consider the request tomorrow night.