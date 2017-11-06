New downtown Fort Wayne hotel location identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A location has been chosen for a new downtown Fort Wayne hotel.

Last year Vera Bradley co-founder Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Oregon-based Provenance Hotels announced plans to build a $27-million “boutique” hotel, to give the community a place to “do business and celebrate life’s special moments” on a regular basis.

Now the News-Sentinel reports that hotel will be built on the site of a current parking lot at Main and Harrison Streets.

Allen County will be offering a $2-million tax reimbursement to the project.