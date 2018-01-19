New downtown Fort Wayne brewery to open next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A new brewery will open in downtown Fort Wayne in February.

Hop River Brewing Company, stationed just north of the Riverfront development, off the Wells Street Corridor near Headwaters Park, focuses on brewing beers using four basic ingredients: water, barley, hops and yeast.

Beer will be made onsite at the brewhouse. Hop River will also feature local beer and cider taps, and area wines. Beer lovers will be able to tour the brewhouse, and try a pint or flight of samples while enjoying seasonal snacks or sandwiches.

“Beer is beautiful and the point of being alive is sharing beautiful things,” said Kevin Debs, Hop River Brewer. “Enjoy what’s in your glass!”

The brewery will open its doors for the first time on February 3 from Noon until 12:30 a.m. For more information, visit hopriverbrewing.com.