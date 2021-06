FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to reports from the Allen County Coroner, Sarah Zent and her three children were all found with their throats cut in the same bedroom.

Cohen Hancz-Barron has been charged with the four counts of murder, and is being held in the Allen County Jail.

A vigil was held on Thursday night on Gay Street to reflect and remember the family.

The four deaths in the case bring the Allen County homocide rate to 21 for 2021, with 12 of them coming since April 20th.