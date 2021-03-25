New details emerge and an arrest has been made in Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We are learning more about a Wednesday night shooting on the city’s near-northeast side, including an arrest that has been made.

26-year-old Bianca Hughes has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday night shooting on Glenwood Avenue that left a man in critical condition.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that Hughes and the victim are dating, and have a six month old child together. The child was secured in another room when the argument began that led to the shooting.

The victim told police he was shot as he was leaving the apartment following an argument, which apparently had escalated over the evening to the point the couple were aiming guns at each other.

A verbal and physical fight had occurred earlier in the day. Hughes admitted she fired his gun 2-3 times at him after he dropped it and retreated. She’s charged with multiple counts including aggravated and domestic battery.