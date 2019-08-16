New Dairy Bar Items a Hit at Indiana State Fair

Hours to enjoy the Indiana State Fair are ticking away, and that means the chance to enjoy the delicious dairy treats at the Diary Bar is also winding down. Weather for the fair has been great, attendance has been outstanding, and that means business has been terrific for vendors, including the American Dairy Association, Indiana staff and volunteers at the Dairy Bar. This year they have new items on the menu, a new caramel coffee milkshake and Heartland Hoosier Hash, the newest grilled cheese sandwich creation.

Assistant Dairy Bar manager Tony Williams described those items for HAT, and said they have been very popular this year:New-Dairy-Bar-Treats