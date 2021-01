Dr. Matthew Sutter, Commissioner of the Allen County Health Department joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about the new COVID-19 vaccine clinic that opens officially today (Wednesday, January 13th) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum EXPO Center in EXPO #4 and what people need to be aware of before coming in to get their vaccine.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.