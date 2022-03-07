New Cooking Experience Coming To Northern Allen County

A new cooking venture is coming to Huntertown. The ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for Friday, March 11th at Wholesome Roots Cooking. The company’s goal is to inspire a healthy lifestyle through teaching essential cooking skills. Chefs from local restaurants have partnered with Wholesome Roots Cooking to teach adult classes each month.

The ribbon cutting takes place at 4:30pm at Friday at 14411 Lima Road, with a community open house scheduled from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Saturday. More information can be found on the companies website, www.wholesomerootscooking.com