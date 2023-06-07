New City Hall expansion underway in New Haven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A $6.2 million project to expand New Haven’s City Hall has begun, with local officials breaking ground on Wednesday.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, New Haven officials state this update will greater assist the needs of the police department to help the growing community. About 7,650 square feet will be renovated and about 6,800 square feet will be added.

As of the original plans, the New Haven Police Department is set to gain about 3,800 square feet of space. Also to be added is a new Council Chamber which will also function as a community space.

There is no current timeline for this renovation. However, it is noted that city official’s normal operations will still be available but the building’s north parking lot will be closed.