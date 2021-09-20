New CEO sees growth opportunities for Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The new chief executive officer of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership says he is confident the region is positioned for growth and new opportunities. Stephane Frijia should know about growth. He comes to Indiana after 10 years at the Greater Phoenix Growth Council, playing a key role in one of the country’s hottest growth markets.

“I’ll bring all that experience and tools and know-how to really reposition northeast Indiana for new opportunities, both domestic and international,” said Frijia, who adds the strengths of the region’s economy are huge selling points.

Frijia talked about his vision for northeast Indiana and what attracted him to the job on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

Frijia succeeds the organization’s founding CEO John Sampson, who led the partnership since its start in 2006. Sampson is credited with bringing the region together on economic development and talent initiatives, perhaps more than any other region in the state.

Frijia says he is looking to build on the successes of the Sampson era, while leveraging the strengths of the northeast Indiana economy, including the automotive, medical device and precision metals sectors.

“You have to get in the right conversations with the right people at the right time,” said Frijia, who will begin his new role on October 11th.