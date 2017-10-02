New CEO chosen for Lutheran Hospital in wake of failed buyout attempt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lutheran Hospital has named a new CEO. Paula Autry has been chosen to guide Lutheran Hospital into the future as its new chief executive officer. She has 30 years of experience in the field of healthcare.

Autry comes to Lutheran after serving as CEO of Detroit Medical Center’s Sinai-Grace Hospital. In addition to supporting the verified Level II trauma center at Sinai–Grace, Autry was also the Detroit Medical Center market leader for the oncology and women and infants service lines.

“After taking part in multiple interviews with Paula, what continues to stand out to me is her desire to break the mold when it comes to assessing all challenges, big and small,” said nephrologist John Ducker, medical staff president, Lutheran Hospital. “That ability to inspire others to find new solutions is going to resonate with this community.”

Prior to her time in Michigan, the Notre Dame grad held leadership positions at hospitals in Mobile, Alabama, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Richmond, Virginia, and Columbus, Ohio. She also worked at academic institutions in Columbus and Atlanta as a professor and administrator, respectively.

Autry is set to start November 6th.

Her appointment comes on the heels of a failed buyout of Lutheran Health Network by a group of local doctors from parent company – Community Health Systems and also in the wake of several board members leaving the network.

