New Center for spiritual, mental wellness opens in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): A coalition of churches in northeast Indiana, which offers a variety of spiritual and mental health care, is opening a new facility. The Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at The Wolf House Mission.

The organization says the center will bring several programs together into one space, “with the intention of strengthening each individual’s spiritual and well-being journey.”

Associated Churches says it will offer a variety of programs, ranging from perinatal mental health wellness to retreats for grieving adults. It will also offer emergency housing for teenagers at risk.

“The Wolf Mission House will provide a unique opportunity to engage our community in purposeful gathering,” said Rev. Roger Reece, executive pastor at Associated Churches. “It will be a place where life-giving, faith-filled conversations take place. This is where guests leave feeling known and encouraged to explore God’s richness.”

Reece says the Wolf House Mission is supported by Paul and Carolyn Wolf and other donors. Associated Churches says with those gifts, the facility was procured and rebuilt for the specific needs of the organization’s programs.

The Wolf House Mission is located at 624 E. Wayne St. in Fort Wayne.