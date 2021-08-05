New behavioral health hospital coming to northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC and Acadia Healthcare Company today held a groundbreaking ceremony for Maple Heights Behavioral Health, a new 120-bed inpatient behavioral health facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The event occurred on the site of the new facility at the intersection of Washington Center Road and Huguenard Road in Fort Wayne.

Slated to open in the first half of 2022, the facility is a joint venture between Acadia Healthcare, the nation’s largest provider of behavioral health services, and Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC, an affiliate of the Lutheran Health Network. The facility will address the growing need for accessible, high-quality behavioral health services in Fort Wayne and the surrounding counties.

Attending the ceremonies were Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry; Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown; Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters; and State Representative Denny Zent.

Attendees saw the site of the new hospital and an architectural rendering of the facility, which will provide treatment to adults, seniors, and adolescents who struggle with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Event speakers discussed its anticipated impact on the community’s need for additional mental health services. The facility represents an approximately $45 million investment in the community and will offer the full continuum of inpatient and outpatient care.

“The scarcity of mental health resources is a national problem that we also face in northeast Indiana,” said Mark Medley, Regional President and CEO of Lutheran Health Network. “We have placed Maple Heights in an accessible location, and it will provide services and care to those in need of hope and healing.”

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to introduce Maple Heights Behavioral Health, an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network, to this community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Woods, Operations Group President for Acadia Healthcare. “We are so proud to become an affiliate of Lutheran Health Network and to work together to address a rising need in this area. Maple Heights will become a strong member of the community, collaborating with all organizations, hospitals and first responders.”