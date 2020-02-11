New Associate Dean for Academic Programs Joins Purdue Agriculture Leadership Team

Christine Wilson, a professor and director of undergraduate programs for Kansas State University’s agricultural economics department, has been appointed associate dean and director of academic programs for Purdue University’s College of Agriculture, effective Feb. 17.

She will be replacing Marcos Fernandez, who served in that position for the past eight years and is stepping down to join the faculty in the college’s Department of Animal Sciences.

Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture at Purdue, praised the experience and knowledge Wilson brings to this position and her commitment to make sure the student experience is second to none.

“Dr. Wilson’s professional and academic background and the extensive recognition she has received for her commitment to undergraduate teaching, leadership of academic programs and to students make her an incredible addition to our college,” Plaut said. “I am excited about the leadership Dr. Wilson will bring to our undergraduate academic programs.”

Wilson earned her bachelor’s degree in agribusiness, and her master’s and doctoral degrees in agricultural economics, all from Kansas State University. She began her career in industry, working as a grain market analyst for Koch Industries. She then returned to her alma mater as an extension economist, focusing on farm management and land use value appraisal.

Wilson began her academic career as an assistant professor in Purdue’s agricultural economics department, where she served from 2001-08. She returned to Kansas State University to serve as assistant dean for academic programs for student services and retention in the college of agriculture, a position she held for seven years.

“I am very excited to return to Purdue in this leadership position for the College of Agriculture,” Wilson said. “I am looking forward to working with Purdue’s very talented faculty, staff and students to continue the excellence in agriculture academic programs.”

Wilson is an award-winning teacher. She received the Distinguished Undergraduate Teaching Award – More than Ten Years’ Experience from the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association. She also received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching from Kansas State University, and the David Mugler Outstanding Teaching Award from the Kansas State University Agricultural Alumni Association.