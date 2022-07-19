New Allen County Health Commissioner Named

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Board of Health has selected its new top official. Dr. Thomas Gutwein is one of Parkview Health’s top emergency physician, and has been approved to become Allen County’s new health commissioner according to The Journal Gazette. The county’s Department of Health board unanimously voted on the choice Monday night, saying the appointment to replace Dr. Matthew Sutter would become official Tuesday. Sutter announced he was stepping down in April. Gutwein received his medical degree from Indiana University in 1990. He has lived in Fort Wayne since 1993 and now works as director of emergency medicine at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Gutwein is the second consecutive emergency physician to head the county health department – Sutter previously worked in emergency medicine, including as a paramedic.