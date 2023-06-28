New $20 Million Capital Campaign Announced From Neighborhood Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two notable names are co-chairing a new project for Neighborhood Health. The former Ward Elementary School on Warsaw Street in Fort Wayne shut down in 2017 and has been spared from the wrecking ball and will now be transformed into a multi-faceted health clinic by Neighborhood Health as the organization embarks on a $20 million capital campaign.

According to a release from Neighborhood Health, local business leader, Jerry Henry, along with retired SDI Executive, Ben Eisbart will co-chair the capital campaign. To date the project has received a $2.5M grant from the Capital Improvement Board of Allen County Fort Wayne, a positive recommendation from the Legacy Committee for $2 million which will then go before the city council for final vote, and $1 million from individual and corporate donors.