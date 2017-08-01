Nestlé Waters recalls AccuPure water dispensers due to fire and burn hazards

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Nestlé Waters has recalled AccuPure floor standing filtration dispensers due to fire and burn hazards.

Nestlé Waters has received 15 reports of overheating, including seven reports of the products emitting smoke or catching on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The recall includes products with the model number HB215-3G (black) and model number HW215-3G (white).

About 12,300 affected units were sold and rented nationwide from April 2011 through April 2017.

If you own one of these products, the company urges you to unplug the dispenser and stop using it immediately.

Nestlé Waters is contacting consumers directly to schedule a time to install a replacement unit.

For more information, questions or concerns, contact Nestlé Waters toll-free at 844-895-9691.