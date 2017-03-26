Nelson Algren Museum to open today in Gary’s Miller area

GARY, Ind. (AP) _ A museum dedicated to the Nelson Algren opens Sunday in the northwest Indiana beach community where the late author had a cottage.

The Munster Times reports the Nelson Algren Museum in Gary’s Miller neighborhood includes a replica of Algren’s Chicago writing space with his desk, chair and the typewriter he used to write the classics “The Man with the Golden Arm” and “A Walk on the Wild Side.”

The museum will be an affiliate of the American Writers Museum that will open soon in downtown Chicago, and museum co-founder Sue Rutsen says it’s hoped the attraction will draw visitors to Gary.

Organizers hope to educate visitors about long-reaching influence Algren had on an array of artists, including Bob Dylan.