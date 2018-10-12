Neil Armstrong film has Fort Wayne connection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A big film hitting box offices this weekend has a Fort Wayne connection.

“First Man” is about Neil Armstrong, who’s hailed as an American hero famously known as the first man to land on the moon.

Armstrong was from Wapakoneta, Ohio, and graduated from Purdue University, but he’s not the only connection the Hoosier State has to the film. Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report the story’s author, James Hansen, is a Fort Wayne native.

He says the tale was a “natural evolution” from books he’d already written on NASA and the space program.

“First Man” stars Ryan Gosling and is in theaters nationwide.