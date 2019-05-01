Neighbors raising funds for their own sidewalk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne neighborhood has banded together to build its own sidewalk.

Neighbors who live between Southwood Avenue and Old Mill have turned to crowd-funding to raise money to install a sidewalk on the south side of the street. Charity Murphy tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 it’s about safety.

“We want our kids to be able to be safe walking to school, walking to their friends’ house. We just don’t feel comfortable with them doing it without a sidewalk there.”

They’re raising funds in coordination with a city program that splits the cost 50-50, and so far they’re more than halfway there to their $4,000 goal.

