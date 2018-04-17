Neighbor opposition forces deferral of US 30 corporate park proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A proposal for a new corporate park on US 30 has been delayed due to neighbor opposition.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission made the call to defer the proposal after people who live in the nearby Kruse neighborhood objected, saying the industrial site would be too close to their homes, according to the Journal Gazette.

They’d like to see the plans changed so the development would stay on the property, but be moved further away from the residential area.

The city has 90 days to modify the plan and bring it back up for another public hearing before a final vote can be held.