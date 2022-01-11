Nearly $725,000 lottery ticket sold in Angola

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Hoosier Lottery says a lottery ticket sold at an Angola gas station matched all five numbers in Sunday night’s jackpot drawing.

The winning CA$H 5 ticket with an estimated jackpot of $722,500 was sold at the Country Fair Shell at 1811 N. Wayne in Angola. The winning numbers for Sunday, January 9 are 2-5-17-27-28.

Lottery officials say the ticket holder should make sure their ticket is in a secure place, to consider meeting with a financial advisor and to call Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

You can also check your tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.