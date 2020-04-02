Nearly 700 workers laid off in Noble and Steuben Counties

NORTHEAST INDIANA (WOWO): Two big area employers have temporarily closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to filings with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development reported on by the Journal Gazette, Busche Performance Group in Noble County and Autoform Tool and Manufacturing in Angola have laid off a combined amount of almost 700 workers.

The two are among almost three dozen companies who have filed notices of firing or layoffs to state officials within the past two weeks.