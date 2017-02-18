ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Get ready for near record warmth and sunny conditions. According to the National Weather Service, Fort Wayne will hit a high of 60 degrees today. Expect some cloud coverage in the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon.

Sunday temperatures are anticipated to hit 61 degrees. According to Intellicast, the record high for the month of February was 73 degrees, reached in 2000.

The unseasonably mild weather will continue into next week. Allen County will see more cloud coverage, but will maintain the warmer temperatures.