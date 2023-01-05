NCGA Disappointed Over EPA’s WOTUS Rule

The National Corn Growers Association Tuesday expressed disappointment regarding the final Waters of the United States rule under the Clean Water Act. The Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers released the final rule on December 30. NCGA says the rule was released as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to decide a case, Sackett vs. EPA, which will provide more clarity on the issue. NCGA President Tom Haag says, “The Court’s ruling could negate major elements of this WOTUS rule and will create even more uncertainty for farmers.” NCGA submitted comments to EPA and encouraged corn growers to do the same as the rule was being considered. The group also participated in regional hearings held by EPA. Haag says that as farmers, “we are the ones who will feel the impact of this rule,” adding, “Yet, it appears that our comments fell on deaf ears.”