NCGA CEO Talks Trade, Trade Aid, and Ethanol with HAT in DC

National Corn Growers Association CEO Jon Doggett spoke to Hoosier Ag Today’s Eric Pfeiffer in Washington, D.C. about trade with China, trade with Canada and Mexico, the push for year-round ethanol, and the potential for more trade aid coming from USDA. Doggett believes the formula for calculating the aid for corn farmers needs to change this time around to account for market loss in Mexico. He says that if more trade aid is on the way, it needs to be much better than a penny per bushel. Listen to my full interview with Doggett above.