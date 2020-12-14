NCGA Announces 2020 National Corn Yield Contest Winners

U.S. farmers not only planted and harvested a large crop successfully in 2020, but they also rolled out some impressive yields in the National Corn Growers Association’s National Corn Yield Contest despite weather challenges, wildfires, and a pandemic. Don Stall, Charlotte, Michigan, produced the highest yield in the contest with a yield of 476.9052 bushels per acre, reflecting farmers’ resilience and the value of modern seed varieties, advanced production techniques and innovative growing practices.

The National Corn Yield Contest is now in its 56th year and remains NCGA’s most popular program for members.

“This contest brings farmers together to create, innovate and explore ways to optimize the nation’s largest and arguably most important crop,” said Debbie Borg, chair of NCGA’s Member and Consumer Engagement Action Team. “At both the state and national levels, contest winners find new ways to excel while using a variety of techniques. Ultimately, the invention and improvement by farmers and input providers enable U.S. farmers to continue to meet the future demand for critical food, feed, fuel and fiber.”

The 27 national winners in 9 production categories had verified yields averaging more than 345.9948 bushels per acre, compared to the projected national average of 175 bushels per acre nationwide. While there is no overall contest winner, yields from first, second and third place farmers overall production categories topped out at 274.2037 bushels per acre.

Kevin Kalb, Rhylan Kalb, Nikia B Kalb and Shawn Kalb of Dubois; Brad Wehr of Jasper; and Ben Kron of Evansville all placed nationally.

For more than half a century, NCGA’s National Corn Yield Contest has provided corn growers with the opportunity to compete with their colleagues to grow the most corn per acre, helping feed and fuel the world. This has given participants not only the recognition they deserved but the opportunity to learn from their peers.

Winners receive national recognition in publications such as the NCYC Corn Yield Guide, as well as trips or other awards from participating sponsoring seed, chemical and crop protection companies. Winners are traditionally honored in March during Commodity Classic. With the convention moving to a virtual format in 2021, NCGA is working with sponsors to find an alternative means to recognize the accomplishments of yield contest winners.

Please visit the National Corn Growers Association NCYC for the complete list of 2020 National and State winners, including the list of all 2020 NCYC entrants.

Source: NCGA news release