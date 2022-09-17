NCBA Wants Limited Greenhouse Gas Rule

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association reiterated the need for a limited version of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s greenhouse gas disclosure rule. SEC Chair Gary Gensler recently testified before the Senate Committee on Banking. “The SEC’s proposed greenhouse gas disclosure rule is aimed at large publicly-traded companies but would lead to unintended consequences for small businesses like farms and ranches,” says NCBA Chief Counsel Mary-Thomas Hart. “The rule would require data that simply does not exist at the farm or ranch level and increases the regulatory burden on individual cattle producers.” She also says they’re asking the SEC to limit their proposed rule to avoid unintentional impacts to farms and ranches across the country. The greenhouse gas rule would require businesses up and down the beef supply chain to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, including farms and ranches. The rule would also expose individual producers to additional levels of legal liability.