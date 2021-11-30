NCAA D-3 men’s basketball tournament returns to Fort Wayne in March

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship will once again return to the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on March 18th and 19th next year.

The Coliseum hosted the 2019 Championship, but follow-up title games in 2020 and earlier this year were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic. Coordinator Alex Mortillaro says the NCAA is “excited to return to Fort Wayne, and once again crown a Division III Men’s Basketball Champion in the heart of basketball country.”

All-session tickets go on sale on December 3rd at $30 for adults and $25 for students/seniors/military. You can find out more and buy tickets in advance at this link.

Fort Wayne is set to host the D-III Championships through 2026.