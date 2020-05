Farmers are now eligible for Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance. Purdue University is hosting a free webinar to educate farmers and small businesses about the funding opportunities.

The webinar will be held Thursday May 7 and will start at 11 a.m.

It will feature Dr. Maria Marshall, Director of the Purdue Institute for Family Business.

To register, click here.

The post Navigating the SBA Disaster Funds Webinar appeared first on Hoosier Ag Today.