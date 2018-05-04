Nations again “person of interest” in Delphi case, pleads guilty to sex offender charges

INDIANA (WOWO): A man who’s been considered a person of interest in the deaths of two Delphi teens has pleaded guilty to unrelated sex offender charges.

Police now say Daniel Nations is still considered a person of interest in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German, though he’s not at the top of their list anymore.

Indiana State Police interviewed Nations in Colorado after he was arrested for attacking hikers with a hatchet last year. He just pleaded guilty in Johnson County, Indiana, to a felony charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

He’ll need to submit a DNA sample to the state Department of Corrections, thanks to a new law that expands the state’s DNA database of felons and those accused of a felony, which police say could eventually lead to an arrest in the Delphi case.