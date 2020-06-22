National, state, local unemployment rates drop for May

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Department of Workforce Development reports unemployment rates down nationally, in Indiana and locally for May.

The unemployment rate dropped from 14.4 percent nationally in April to 13 percent in May. However, that is still well above the benchmark rate of 3.4 percent in May 2019.

In Indiana, the jobless rate dropped from 17 percent in April to 11.9 in May. That is still up from the benchmark rate of 3 percent in May 2019.

Fort Wayne unemployment fell from 19.4 percent in April to 13.5 percent in May. Last May, the jobless rate was at 3.8 percent.

The Allen County unemployment rate was 14 percent for May 2020. That is down from 19.8 percent in April, but above the 2.8 percent benchmark set in May 2019.

You can view more of the numbers here and here.