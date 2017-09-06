It’s National Read a Book Day – here’s what we’re reading

(WOWO) – It’s National Read a Book Day! We asked our staff at WOWO News their favorite books and here was the result:

Charly Butcher – The Moon is a Harsh Mistress by Robert A. Heinlein “It is a tale of revolution, of the rebellion of the former Lunar penal colony against the Lunar Authority that controls it from Earth. It is the tale of the disparate people–a computer technician, a vigorous young female agitator, and an elderly academic–who become the rebel movement’s leaders. And it is the story of Mike, the supercomputer whose sentience is known only to this inner circle, and who for reasons of his own is committed to the revolution’s ultimate success.”

– by Robert A. Heinlein Pat Miller – Living Above the Level of Mediocrity by Charles R. Swindoll “Why settle for the drab life of halfheartedness when you could be caught up in the adventure of being all you can be? These challenging thoughts jar you awake, then inspire you to peak performance.”

– by Charles R. Swindoll Kayla Blakeslee – Holes by Louis Sachar “Stanley Yelnats is under a curse. A curse that began with his no-good-dirty-rotten-pig-stealing-great-great-grandfather and has since followed generations of Yelnatses. Now Stanley has been unjustly sent to a boys’ detention center, Camp Green Lake, where the boys build character by spending all day, every day digging holes exactly five feet wide and five feet deep. There is no lake at Camp Green Lake. But there are an awful lot of holes.”

– by Louis Sachar Darrin Wright – Shogun by James Clavell “A bold English adventurer. An invincible Japanese warlord. A beautiful woman torn between two ways of life, two ways of love. All brought together in an extraordinary saga of a time and a place aflame with conflict, passion, ambition, lust, and the struggle for power…”

– by James Clavell Brooklyne Beatty – The entire Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling “The main story arc concerns Harry’s struggle against Lord Voldemort, a dark wizard who intends to become immortal, overthrow the wizard governing body known as the Ministry of Magic, and subjugate all wizards and muggles, a reference term that means non-magical people.”

– The entire by J.K. Rowling Caleb Hatch – The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald “The story of the fabulously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan, of lavish parties on Long Island at a time when The New York Times noted “gin was the national drink and sex the national obsession,” it is an exquisitely crafted tale of America in the 1920s.”

– by F. Scott Fitzgerald John Wagner – Wolf in White Van by John Darnielle “Isolated by a disfiguring injury since the age of seventeen, Sean Phillips crafts imaginary worlds for strangers to explore. As the creator of “Trace Italian”-a text-based role-playing game that’s played through the mail-Sean guides subscribers through his intricately imagined terrain, turn by turn, as they search out sanctuary in a ravaged, savage future America.”

– by John Darnielle