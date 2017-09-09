It’s National Preparedness Month, here’s how to prepare for disasters

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – September is National Preparedness Month, which serves as an opportunity for those who live in Allen County to make sure their home is prepared for an emergency or disaster.

The Allen County Office of Homeland Security is encouraging everyone to get involved.

Listed below are safety tips to consider this month:

Become aware of disasters that could occur in the local area, and discuss possible scenarios with family members. For example, fires, natural disasters and man-made disasters.

Create a list of emergency contacts and share it with your family. Keep in mind it’s important to designate a non-local friend or family member as a contact, as local communication systems may be overloaded during a disaster.

Make sure you know how to turn off all utilities such as gas and electricity. Gas leaks can be harmful to an entire neighborhood if not properly taken care of.

Discuss safety information with colleagues in the work place or with students on campus. Be aware of evacuation routes in these facilities.

Make sure all important documents including bank statements and Social Security cards are in a safe place and accounted for. They should be readily available in the event of evacuation.

It’s also suggested to put together a emergency preparedness kit, which will ensure you and your family have the essentials during a disaster. Kits can include: