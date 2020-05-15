National Peace Officer Memorial Day is today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Law Enforcement at every level across the country will commemorate National Peace Officer Memorial Day as the capstone event of Police Memorial Week.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Steve Reed spoke with WOWO News and said that today is set aside to not only honor those who have fallen, but to recognize those who are called upon in protection of our communities every day.

There will be a public memorial ceremony later in the summer. Today, a tribute will be held at the Law Enforcement and Firefighters Memorial of Allen County.

Jerry Vandeveer tells WOWO News:

Sgt Jon Cutler (FWPD) will honor our Fallen Officers as well as those who continue to serve our communities each day, with a solo Bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace”. There will be NO ceremony or public gathering.

This will NOT take the place of our annual Police Officer Memorial Ceremony, which will be rescheduled for later this summer. This is a small “Tribute” to our Fallen Officers on this special day.

We will also have 200 Flags planted for 2 days in the Memorial grass. We invite the public to observe “distancing” but stop by and take a flag home in honor of these brave officers.

While times and circumstances may change, our dedication will not.