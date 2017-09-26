It’s National Pancake Day, here’s how people eat their pancakes

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – September 26 marks National Pancake Day, and the researchers at National Today asked 1,000 Americans how they enjoy their pancakes.

Here were the results:

20% of Americans eat pancakes every week 29% eat them every couple of weeks 12% eat them more than twice a week 34% eat them less than once a month

Only 2% of Americans hate pancakes, whereas… 60% love them 34% like them 4% dislike them

Top five favorite pancake toppings include: Maple syrup (26%) Butter (17%) Chocolate chips (12%) Strawberries (12%) Blueberries (9%)



For more on the second annual National Pancake Day, click here.