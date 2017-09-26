It’s National Pancake Day, here’s how people eat their pancakes

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – September 26 marks National Pancake Day, and the researchers at National Today asked 1,000 Americans how they enjoy their pancakes.
Here were the results:
- 20% of Americans eat pancakes every week
- 29% eat them every couple of weeks
- 12% eat them more than twice a week
- 34% eat them less than once a month
- Only 2% of Americans hate pancakes, whereas…
- 60% love them
- 34% like them
- 4% dislike them
- Top five favorite pancake toppings include:
- Maple syrup (26%)
- Butter (17%)
- Chocolate chips (12%)
- Strawberries (12%)
- Blueberries (9%)
For more on the second annual National Pancake Day, click here.