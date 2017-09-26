It’s National Pancake Day, here’s how people eat their pancakes

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – September 26 marks National Pancake Day, and the researchers at National Today asked 1,000 Americans how they enjoy their pancakes.

Here were the results:

  • 20% of Americans eat pancakes every week
    • 29% eat them every couple of weeks
    • 12% eat them more than twice a week
    • 34% eat them less than once a month
  • Only 2% of Americans hate pancakes, whereas…
    • 60% love them
    • 34% like them
    • 4% dislike them
  • Top five favorite pancake toppings include:
    • Maple syrup (26%)
    • Butter (17%)
    • Chocolate chips (12%)
    • Strawberries (12%)
    • Blueberries (9%)

For more on the second annual National Pancake Day, click here.

