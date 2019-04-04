National Gridiron League announces 2020 season plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The National Gridiron League will try to bring indoor football to Fort Wayne again in 2020.

After suddenly calling off the 2019 season this week, League officials sent out a press release this morning saying “recent developments in the spring football industry” like the failure of the Alliance of American Football and the desire of NGL players to form a union are “prime factors” for the decision to delay launch until 2020.

Those who bought 2019 Indiana Blue Bombers season tickets will either be moved to the 2020 season or get a full refund. Read the full press release below.

2020 Kickoff Press Release