National FFA Convention is Live-On Your Devices

The National FFA convention is underway, and this 93rd annual event is unlike any other, having gone the way of the world in 2020, virtual. Normally the blue in Indianapolis this week would be a little darker than Colts blue with all the jackets swarming streets, venues, stores and eateries, but FFA Communications Manager Kristy Meyer says members can enjoy the full convention online.

“It’s a little weird know those jackets aren’t downtown, but we do see quite a few of them online,” she said. “We’re really excited about the opportunities for all of our members, and really there’s always a silver lining, and that is those who may not have been able to travel to be able to participate, so really this offers additional opportunities for our members.”

Meyer tells HAT some things have changed for this version of the convention, but many things remain the same.

“We’re still having the FFA Blue Room which talks about sustainability, innovation and agriculture and students have an opportunity to see that first hand, listen to keynote speakers, kind of in a Ted Talk format, still able to see their award winners during the general sessions. General sessions are still being aired on RFD TV, and those proficiency award winners, agri-science, national chapters, star winners, they’ll all be announced throughout the week during those sessions. And students will still be able to attend workshops.”

The Expo Hall is part of the virtual experience allowing members to learn more about agriculture businesses and colleges. Students value the connections they make at national convention so FFA has developed connect rooms via Zoom to make that happen.

As usual, the FFA Convention concludes with the election and introduction of the 2020-21 National FFA Officer Team. But, instead of Saturday, the team will be elected Thursday night.

More information on the event can be found on Convention.FFA.org.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.