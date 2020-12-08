National Farm Machinery Show Moves Dates

The 56th annual National Farm Machinery Show and 53rd annual Championship Tractor Pull will now be held March 31-April 3 instead of in February. Held annually at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, NFMS is the largest indoor farm show in the country, featuring 1.2 million square feet of exhibit space.

“We know how important this show is to the global ag community and with vaccines on the horizon, moving the National Farm Machinery Show allows more time to deliver a safe event. Our new registration process will allow people to reserve for specific days while maintaining a safe attendance cap during all show hours,” said President and CEO of Kentucky Venues David S. Beck. “After the success of our other events and earning accreditation from the Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association on our sanitization and outbreak prevention procedures, we feel confident in our ability to safely produce this crucial event.”

Attendees must pre-register for the show and select a day to attend in-advance. Pre-registration is not open at this time, but an announcement will be coming soon.

National Farm Machinery Show has enacted new procedures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Those measures include: