National experts to assist Fort Wayne UNITED strategic planning process

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Three national leaders are visiting Fort Wayne to assist Fort Wayne UNITED in a strategic planning process that will further expand efforts to help all black males in the community reach their full potential.

Fort Wayne UNITED is a mayoral initiative announced by Mayor Tom Henry in July 2016. It places two national efforts, Cities United and My Brother’s Keeper, into one program that advocates for and implements policies and practices to ensure equity and opportunity for black fathers, brothers, and sons at home, work, school, and community through collaborative efforts.

Mayor Henry today welcomed Leon Andrews and Timothy Evans from the National League of Cities and Anthony Smith, the CEO of Cities United. The three leaders are in Fort Wayne to help launch subcommittees for Fort Wayne UNITED and begin an in-depth strategic planning process.

In order to further Fort Wayne UNITED’s work, the Fort Wayne UNITED steering committee is launching seven subcommittees, Education, Employment, Justice, Health, Clergy, Emerging Leaders and Program Implementation. Each of the subcommittees will examine detailed community data and work with the national leaders to develop measurable goals and next steps. Throughout the coming months, the national leaders will visit Fort Wayne on several occasions to continue working on the strategic plan.

“Fort Wayne UNITED has been a positive step forward for our community as we work together to address challenges and find solutions to make a meaningful difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Mayor Henry. “Fort Wayne UNITED has become a national model for proactive initiatives designed to have a lasting impact.”

More information about Fort Wayne UNITED can be found at www.FortWayneUNITED.org.