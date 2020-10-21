NASCAR’s Bowyer and DEKALB Fuel FFA Scholarship

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, the National FFA Organization and DEKALB® brand corn presented students the opportunity to qualify for the Winning Has Roots agricultural scholarship. On October 18th at the NASCAR Cup race, driver Clint Bowyer completed 267 laps to fund a $10,138 FFA scholarship.

During the race, the National FFA Organization and DEKALB® brand unveiled the new DEKALB Wining Has Roots car driven by Bowyer. The car flew around the track with dual wings for both the FFA emblem and DEKALB winged ear of corn. The special wing-designed car represents iconic roots in agriculture with a tradition of leadership, personal growth and success. With a legacy of performance, the FFA and DEKALB brand are focused on improving the future of agriculture, and together will offer students the opportunity to qualify for the Winning Has Roots scholarship.

“I grew up around farming, and the Kansas race is always more meaningful to me since this is my home track,” said Bowyer. “Here, I remember that winning has roots. It takes resilience, perseverance and drive. Farming is no different. I value my partnership with DEKALB and am honored to support the next generation of agriculture leaders.“

The Winning Has Roots scholarship will help one qualified student fund their continued education. The scholarship was created by DEKALB to help students achieve their goals and advance the agriculture industry by focusing on performance. The scholarship amount was determined by the number of laps Bowyer completed with the No. 14 DEKALB FFA Ford Mustang. A base amount of $6,400 was to be awarded to the Winning Has Roots recipient with an increase of $14 for every lap Clint completed. If all 267 laps were completed, the scholarship increased to $10,138. This is the second annual scholarship program for the DEKALB brand.

“Seeing the dual wing-designed car fly around the track this weekend was really exciting for the DEKALB brand,” said Kathleen McKittrick, DEKALB Brand Manager. “This race in Kansas, along with the partnership with the FFA and Clint, is a very special for us and the industry. The DEKALB brand believes winning has roots and is all about a mindset and skillset developed and shaped at a young age. This idea is built every day through persistence and the drive to perform. Whether in the classroom or on the farm or racetrack, there is no difference. Clint did a great job, and we’re proud to announce the scholarship application period opens October 26th.”

Eligible FFA members who are high school seniors or college freshmen, sophomores or juniors pursuing an agriculture-related major in agribusiness systems, biotechnology systems or plant systems can apply for the scholarship now through January 14 2021 by visiting the National FFA website at FFA.org/scholarships*. The scholarship winner will be notified by FFA in May 2021.

For more information about the Winning Has Roots scholarship, visit www.DEKALB.com/Scholarship and follow the conversation with #WinningHasRoots and #GoClintGo.

Source: DEKALB