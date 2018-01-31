Narcotics raid in East Rudisill home, two people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were arrested Tuesday after a narcotics raid in a Fort Wayne home.

Around 2:47 p.m., members of the Fort Wayne Police Department served a warrant at a home on East Rudisill Blvd after receiving tips of drug dealing on the premises. Officers also conducted surveillance and purchased heroin from the home several times.

During the search, there were two adults inside the home.

Rickey R. Armour, 31, was arrested and faces the following charges:

1 Count Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 2 Felony)

2 Counts Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 3 Felony)

1 Count Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 4 Felony)

Possession of a Handgun by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Level A Misdemeanor)

Stephanie I. Phommachanh, 27, was also arrested and faces the following charges:

1 Count Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Heroin) (Level 2 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Detectives found approximately 18 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia consistent with dealing heroin, a small amount of marijuana, $1,100 in cash, a Glock Model 21 .45 Caliber, and a Charter Arms .38 Special Revolver at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.