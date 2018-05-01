NAFTA Negotiations Continue Next Week

Negotiations for revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement will continue next week as all sides remain hopeful to reach a deal this month. Top-level talks, according to reports, will continue after a U.S. trade delegation returns from China. U.S. officials and negotiators from Canada and Mexico have been eying an early May finish line, and in mid-April, Vice President Mike Pence said it was a “real possibility” an agreement could be reached in the next several weeks. However, just between Canada and the U.S., issues like dairy, dispute-resolution mechanisms, a proposed five-year sunset clause, and intellectual property remain unresolved, according to The Canadian Press. Still, all sides appear positive an agreement will be reached soon.