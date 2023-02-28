NACS Superintendent Responds To Schools’ Decision To Cancel Play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools Superintendent issued a statement on Monday Night regarding the districts decision to cancel their high school play. Superintendent Wayne Barker told our partners in news at 21 Alive that the decision by the school was done due to what are being called divisive issues it created among students.

It was originally planned that students at Carroll High School were going to produce their rendition of “Marian: The True Story of Robin Hood” which had sparked controversy and protests by several members of the community.

Barker emphasized that the intentions of the administration were good and were primarily done out of concern for the students and that he ultimately supports that decision. Barker says he was unaware of any threats the school may have received about the play, and followed it up by saying that he is not sure if a new play will be decided on going forward.