NACS school referendum proposal to get hearings this week, next month

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We should know more soon about a proposal to build a new elementary school for Northwest Allen County Schools.

Public hearings over the proposal for an 8th elementary school have been set for Deceember 6th at 8:15am at Huntertown Elementary School and December 18th at 7pm in the school district’s board room at Perry Hill Elementary School. The Journal Gazette reports those hearings should also include a presentation about the project’s projected costs.

Informational meetings are set for tonight at 5:30 at Carroll Middle School, tomorrow night at 7:30 at Maple Creek Middle School, and Wednesday at 9am at the district’s office.

The district says increasing student enrollment is the reason behind needing to build another school.