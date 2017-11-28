NACS school referendum proposal to get hearings this week, next month

By
Darrin Wright
-
0
38
"School Supplies" by Steven Depolo, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): We should know more soon about a proposal to build a new elementary school for Northwest Allen County Schools.

Public hearings over the proposal for an 8th elementary school have been set for Deceember 6th at 8:15am at Huntertown Elementary School and December 18th at 7pm in the school district’s board room at Perry Hill Elementary School. The Journal Gazette reports those hearings should also include a presentation about the project’s projected costs.

Informational meetings are set for tonight at 5:30 at Carroll Middle School, tomorrow night at 7:30 at Maple Creek Middle School, and Wednesday at 9am at the district’s office.

The district says increasing student enrollment is the reason behind needing to build another school.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here