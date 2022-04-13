NACS Responds To Allegations Made In COVID-19 Lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools has responded to the allegations made in a COVID-19 lawsuit.

Attorneys representing the Northwest Allen County Schools system have provided a point-by-point response to allegations laid out in the lawsuit that targets policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filing in Allen Superior Court on Tuesday includes nearly 300 lines of answers. According to our partners in news at ABC21, a judge dismissed parts of the claim back in March but allowed other elements to stand and declined to toss the lawsuit entirely. The remaining elements include issues related to quarantine policies and contact tracing. Gov. Eric Holcomb was removed in March as a defendant. A hearing is scheduled for July 20th.