NACS Reports Deal Reached In COVID-19 Lawsuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools says it has reached agreement with four families that sued in 2021 over COVID-19 policies and practices, and that it will be dropped as a defendant in that case.

The lawsuit itself, however, will move forward against several other defendants. According to a statement released from NACS, an “amicable resolution” would mean that “the portions of the lawsuit against NACS, its board members, and employees will be dismissed.” However, the families plan to pursue their remaining claims against the Indiana Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health, and state and local health officials, NACS said. The lawsuit was brought by several NACS parents on behalf of their children. A judge earlier this year had whittled it down and removed Gov. Eric Holcomb as a defendant, but allowed portions to advance in the courts.